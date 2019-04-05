Mulago will be completed in five months

By Shamim Nateebwa.

The lower Mulago hospital which is to be made a Specialized hospital will be operational in five months.

This has been revealed by the hospital executive director Dr Baterana Byarugaba during a media tour with officials from the health ministry.

Baterana says they are only waiting for shillings 36 billion to be released by government to complete the hospital which is only remaining with a few things to be fully complete.

The hospital is currently 91% complete and upon completion, the hospital will provide specialized services including organ transplants among them; (kidney, cornea, liver, bone marrow, and stem cell) and neuro-spinal surgery among others.

He however says the hospital will require 76 billion shillings as operational funds which also includes recruiting additional expatriates.

In 2014, Lower Mulago Hospital which was part of the Mulago National Referral Hospital was converted into Mulago Specialized Hospital to offer specialized services.