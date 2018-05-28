Mukulu pre-trial hearing flops again

By Ruth Anderah.

The pre-trial hearing session of former ADF leader JamiluMukulu and 37 others has for the second time failed to take-off before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

This is after prosecution failed to meet the deadlines given by court on May 14thto disclose all the evidence to be used against the suspects to the defence lawyers and to file an amended charge sheet in court.

This morning as Mukulu and his co-accused appeared before the Court, the Assistant DPP John Baptist Asiimwe informed presiding judge Eva Luswata that the prosecution team has been unable to disclose the evidence and exhibits within the previous 2 weeks.

Asiimwe has however explained that they have managed to meet and interview witnesses and to secure the indictment from Jinja Magistrate’s court which committed the accused for trial.

Asiimwe has thus asked court to grant prosecution 2 more weeks to enable it put its house in order.

Court has now adjourned the case to June 14th with a directive that the timelines for disclosure be strictly adhered to.

Mukulu and others are facing charges of terrorism, murder, crimes against humanity, aiding &abetting terrorism, attempted murder and aggravated.