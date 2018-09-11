MUK VC suspends 3 students for protesting 15% tuition increment

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwa has suspended three students for allegedly engaging in disruptive activities and breaching the University Students Regulations.

According to the suspension letters written to the three students separately, Nawangwe says that he has received reports that the three engaged in demonstrations which happened this morning.

He instructs the head of security Makerere university Enoch Abeine to the three students including ensure that MrObbo Johnson Emmanuel, a student of Bachelor of Arts in Education, Frank Bwambale a student of Journalism and Communication and David Musiri a student of Bachelor of Office and Information Management vacate the university premises immediately.

This pushes the number to 11 after the 8 were suspended last month for protesting the 15%tuition increment.