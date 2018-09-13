MUK VC Nawangye attacked for suspending students for protesting the 15% tuition increment

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Makerere university vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangye has been attacked by various stake holders and former students for suspending students for protesting the 15% tuition increment.

Prof Nawangwe on 10th September suspended five students for participating in disruptive activities while 6 were suspended in July for protesting the policy on social media.

According to a letter from the Makerere University LC5 woman councilor Doreen Nyanjura,the University should abolish courses like human rights, political science and law that have inspired students to stand up and speak against injustices and oppose what they deem wrong if they want them to remain quiet.

The university council in July approved the 15% tuition increment which has attracted public debate and denial by students who have since staged several demonstrations.

