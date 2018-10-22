MUK to issue transcripts to students slated to graduate next year before the graduation ceremony

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University plans to issue transcripts to students slated to graduate next year before the graduation ceremony.

Speaking to kfm, the vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that they await approval of marks from colleges which are expected to hand in before end of November.

He says that once the final results from colleges have been submitted, senate will clear them and printing of transcripts will commence immediately asserting that gradaunds will be free to pick their transcripts before graduation in January.

The 69th graduation ceremony is slated to take place in the second week of January 2019 with the institution expecting to graduate about 13,000 students.