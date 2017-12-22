MUK to cancel degrees of students with tuition balance

By Damali Mukhaye:

Makerere university is set to cancel degrees of students who graduated five years back with the balances of the university.

According to the vice chancellor of the university, Barnabas Nawangwe,some students graduated when the had not completed all their dues to the university and up yo date, they haven’t remitted it.

He notes that the university has started compiling a list of students who graduated five years back with the university balances and will have their names published in the media..

He notes that if they don’t comply to pay,their degrees will be recalled and put in the gazzet .

He notes that going forward, no one is going to graduate with the university balance to avoid such cases in the forth coming graduation ceremony in January 2018 on 16-19th of January