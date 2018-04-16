MUK students want all issues affecting them urgently addressed

By RitahKemigisa

Students of Makerere University have called for a strike today demanding that the university management urgently addresses all issues affecting them.

The guild president Papa Were Salim says the strike follows a resolution by all the student leaders on April, 14th.

Were says the students are up in arms against the increased tuition fees, missing marks, scrapping off hall meals, evening lectures, end of semester exams and sponsorship of students on national merit.

He adds that they want the university to also pronounce itself on the recommendations made by the visitation committee and for the vice chancellor