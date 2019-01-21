MUK students meet over staff strike

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university students have called for an emergency meeting over a staff sit down strike.

Both the teaching and non-teaching staff at the university laid down tools on Saturday contesting the suspension of their colleagues among other issues.

Speaking to kfm, the university guild president Papa Were Salim says many of the students who reported for the new semester are stranded and have no hope of attending classes.

He says as the students they cannot look on and are as such set to meet on Wednesday to forge a way forward if the lecturers do not call off the strike.