MUK students’ leadership ask management to reconsider charges on students who pay tuition late

By Damali Mukhaye.

The students’ leadership at Makerere University has asked the university management to reconsider its decision on the charges that have been imposed on students who pay tuition late.

According to the Guild Representative to the Council for the School of Business George Lutwama, each student who fails to pay half of their tuition within the first two weeks is supposed to pay a fine of Shs 20,000 using the new system called Academic Integrated Management System.

He says those who fail to clear all the money in two weeks has to pay 5% extra asserting that this is charged on students unknowingly and it is affecting many.

Lutwamanow wants the university to recall the fines this year, and sensitize students about the system before imposing it.