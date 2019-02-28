MUK students insist on postponing the semester

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university students are still pushing management to have the semester postponed following the strike which had stretched for four weeks.

Speaking to kfm, the acting guild president Isaac Kwagala says that management was instructed by the university council to compensate for the time the students lost when lectures were striking.

He says that the university should act on this and postpone the semester at least by two weeks.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has directed the academic registrar to convene a senate meeting over the same.

