MUK Student’s guild protest recommendation to transfer some courses to other universities

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university Student’s guild leadership has protested the visitation committee’s recommendation of transferring some courses to other universities.

The committee recommended that to de-congest the University, management should transfer undergraduate programmes in the College of Business, Administration and Management to its constituent Makerere University Business School, Education students to Kyambogo University and students at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences to Nsamizi Institute of Social Development.

Speaking to kfm, the guild president of the university Paul Kato said that other universities do not have enough facilities to facilitate and accommodate all the students from Makerere.

He also notes that some universities do not teach all the courses that are offered at Makerere.