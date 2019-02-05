MUK Staff Maintain strike by consensus

By Damali Mukhaye.

The striking staff at Makerere University have maintained their strike demanding that the university first lifts the suspension of their leaders.

The staff resolved in their general assembly to continue with the strike despite the calls by the vice chancellor prof Barnabas Nawangwe to return to class.

According to the vice chairperson of Makerere university academic staff association staff Edward Mwavu, the staff have resolved by consensus to give the university three days to sort out their grievances.

He says that the university has up to Thursday to address their grievances, where they will call for another assembly to forge a way forward.

The strike followed the suspension of the chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa), Mr Deus Kamunyu, Mr Bennet Magara, the chairperson of Makerere Administrative Staff Association (MASA), and his general secretary, Mr Joseph Kalema, for alleged indiscipline and inciting fellow staff.