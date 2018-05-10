MUK senior administrative officer remanded on sexual assault charges

By Ruth Anderah.

Makerere University senior administrative officer said to have indecently assaulted a former student in his office has further been remanded to Luzira prison.

Edward Kisuze had appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda who ordered him to return tomorrow for a ruling on his bail application.

He had appeared in court for prosecution to respond to his bail application and to receive a ruling but the state prosecutor Viola Tusingwire informed court that she was not ready to respond and asked for more time to consult her superiors on the matter.

The magistrate has thus adjourned the case to tomorrow for prosecution to respond and to decide on the matter.

Kisuze was arrested by police on April 13th 2018 after his alleged victim posted photographs on social media showing her and an unidentified man in a compromising position.

Last week Kisuze pleaded not guilty to both the attempted rape and an alternative charge of indecent assault.