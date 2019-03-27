Makerere sacked staff will not be paid – Nawangwe

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the sacked staff who appealed before the staff tribunal will not be paid.

The sacked staff had given the university seven days to pay their salary for January to March arguing that once one appeals, he or she is automatically reinstated.

Speaking to KFM however, Nawangwe says that appealing does not guarantee ones reinstatement.

Nawangwe on staff eng.

The university last year sacked 45 staff from the university over various reasons but 11of them appealed before the tribunal protesting the move.