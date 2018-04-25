MUK Professor – tuition fees must increase to match current economic situation

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Meager tuition fees paid by Makerere students has been pointed out as a major reason behind Makerere university endless strikes.

This comes at the time Makerere is battling with endless strikes that are caused by students demanding for services.

Speaking to kfm, Prof. Francis Omaswa the author of Famous Omaswa report on Makerere mismanagement said that students at Makerere pays little yet they hope to get all as demanded.

He said that the current unit cost per student is very low and this has made Makerere management to overstretch when it comes providing services to students.

He said that there must be a comprehensive move to increase tuition fees paid by students to match the current economic situation.