MUK newly elected leaders promise to intervene in suspension of staff

By Damali mukhaye.

The newly elected leaders of Makerere university council have promised to intervene in the rampant suspension of some staff from the University, once they officially take over office in February.

This followed numerous call from the staff asking the new council to check the powers of the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe suspending staff.

Speaking to KFM, The chair council Lorna Magara says they do not have a say at a moment since they have not yet taken over their office officially.

She says that if the office is handed to them in Feb, they will review the cases of the suspension and see how they can help.

Prof Nawangwe last week suspended the academic staff chairperson Deus Kamunyu among others from the university over indiscipline

