MUK management bow to pressure and agree to clear arrears

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University management has bowed to pressure and agreed to clear the incentive arrears for evening lecturers at the school of law.

The Principal of the School yesterday issued a notice indicating that a board meeting that sat on 9th had decided to suspend teaching on evening program until the management resolved the issue of salaries and lecturers’ absenteeism.

Speaking to KFM, the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has said that the issue has been resolved at a meeting held this morning between management and the leadership of the School of Law School and was chaired by the Deputy Vice chancellor academic affairs Dr. Okello Ogwang.

Nawangwe says payment of the outstanding amounts shall be effected next week, and calls for resumption of evening classes.

All lectures teaching evening classes are supposed to be paid an extra amount for the service rendered, but there has been rope-pulling on the matter between the lecturers and the Vice Chancellor.