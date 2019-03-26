MUK lifts the suspension of all staff leaders

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Appointments Board has bowed to pressure and lifted the suspension of other two Makerere Administrative Staff Association leaders.

The university vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe suspended Deus Kamunyu, the chairperson of Makerere university academic staff association Deus Kamunyu and Bennet Magara,the chairperson of MASA and his secretary general Joseph Magara for inciting fellow staff to strike.

However, the university lifted the suspension of Kamunyu only after he ran to court leaving the other two staff dissatisfied accusing the university over segregation.

The appointments board chair Dr Euzobia Baine Mugisha today while meeting the duo unconditionally lifted the suspension of the other two staff and instructed them to resume their duties immediately.

This suspension of the above three led to the staff sit down strike which lasted for four weeks.

