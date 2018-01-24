MUK Law School suspends evening classes

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University School of Law has suspended evening classes until management resolves the issue of salaries and lectures absenteeism.

According to the notice issued by the Principal of the School on January 23rd 2018, the board meeting that sat on 9th decided to suspend teaching on evening program until the university management addresses concerns regarding the services offered by the staff on that program.

The Law school’s Public Relations Officer Harriet Musinguzi has confirmed the development saying the suspension takes immediate effect.

Absenteeism was among the key findings by the visitation committee which established that majority of part time lecturers were not attending classes regularly, something that had triggered strikes by students.