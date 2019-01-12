MUK hit with Graduation hoods crisis

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University has been hit with the crisis of the Graduation hoods, one of the attire students put on during graduation ceremony.

This comes with only four days left to the graduation ceremony slated to take place next week from Tuesday the 15th of January to Friday 18th.

Speaking to KFM, students slated to graduate say that they have bounced several times due to graduation hood stock outs on campus, yet the money for the whole attire was included on the functional fees.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that the problem hoods stock out has been rectified so students can start picking them.