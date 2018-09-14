MUK guild representative petitions VC over suspension of 9 students

By Damali Mukhaye.

The guild Representative council of Makerere University has petitioned the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe seeking to lift the suspension of 9 students from the university.

Addressing journalists at Makerere University this morning, the Council’s representative of the School of Business George Lutwama says the constitution permits freedom of expression.

He therefore says that despite the allegations brought against them in the suspension letter their presumption of innocence in the constitution cannot be suppressed by university regulations.

He says they want their fellow students allowed access to campus and into lecture halls so they are able to sit for tests,vowing to call for industrial action if no action is taken to that effect.

The 9 students were suspended for taking part in a protest against the 15% tuition increment that was endorsed on their behalf by the guild president and his team asserting that they were not consulted.