MUK guild council gives management 48 hours ultimatum

By Damali Mukhaye.

Student leaders at Makerere University have given the university management an ultimatum of 48 hours within which to solve the issues of the striking staff or else they also join the strike.

The university staff laid down their tools last week on Friday over the suspension of Makerere university academic staff association chairperson Dr Deus Kamunyu and other two administrative staff leaders.

Addressing journalists after a crisis meeting held at the University, the guild president Paapa Were Salim said if management fails to solve the grievances of staff by Friday, the students will strike because they miss a lot when lecturers do not turn up to teach them.

The resolution to strike was agreed on by all guild representatives at a meeting held at the university today.