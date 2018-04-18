MUK denies sex scandal

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Makerere University has denied reports that one of its students has been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

The university spokesperson Rita Namisango says the young woman whose picture has been circulated on social media showing her and a man in a compromising position is not a student but rather an alumnus.

Edward Kisuze, the man said to be in the photo was yesterday suspended by the university over sexual harassment allegations.

The senior administration assistant in the office of the Academic Registrar is being investigated by police over sexual harassment.

Namisango however calls for calm as investigation into the matter continue.