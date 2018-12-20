MUK Council’s four-year tenure expires today, new council slated to take over office

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Council’s four-year tenure has expired with the new council slated to take over office today.

The University Council is the institution’s supreme organ that formulates policies on behalf of government that guide the management of the university to oversee their implementation.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe tells KFM that The tenure of the outgoing council which was led by Eng. Charles wana-Etyem expired yesterday and they are slated to hand over office to the new team soon.

He says that the new team meets today to discuss how they plan to take the works of the university forward.

In September, the university started the process of constituting the new council which is supposed to constitute 27 members, some elected from their constituencies such as the staff associations, guild body representation and convocation, while others are appointed persons from the public and ministries such as Finance and Education.