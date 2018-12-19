MUK Council passes law that gives it powers to dismiss or terminate contract of a worker that faces criminal charges

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Council has passed a law that gives it powers to dismiss or terminate the contract of a worker in case he/ she faces criminal charges.

According to the gazette kfm has seen, if any criminal proceedings are institutes against an employee in any court of law, the council shall be at liberty to institute an investigation and take disciplinary proceedings

Council has also been give powers to take disciplinary action against an employee and subject him or her to any form of punishment including termination, suspension.

The chairperson of Makerere university academic staff association Deus Kamunyu says that all the associations at Makerere are going to repel the law in court because it is targeting them