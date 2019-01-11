MUK Clears MUBS students to graduate

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university management has cleared the students of Makerere university business school in Nakawa to graduate their students during the 69th forth coming gradation ceremony slated for next week.

Makerere university had during the previously graduations blocked of students of Mubs from graduating over 4.5 billion shillings mubs owed Makerere in functional fees.

Speaking to KFM, the vice chancellor of Makerere University prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that Mubs management were able to sort out their debt and issues they had between the two.

He says that their students have also been cleared to graduate during the fourth coming 69th graduation ceremony which kicks off on 15th to 18th of January next week.

Mubs will graduate their students on Thursday on 17th of January.