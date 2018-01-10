MUK clears graduation of MUBS students after dispute over academic fees

By Damali Mukhaye:

Makerere University has cleared 4,000 students of Makerere University Business School to graduate next week after the two institutions resolved their dispute over academic fees.

Makerere University Council had earlier vowed to block the students from graduating over Mubs’ failure to remit more than Shs2.6b in functional fees.

The Mubs Principal Prof. Wasswa Balunya has agreed to remit the fees for the 4000 students to Makerere University saying they had negotiations with Makerere management and ministry of education to have their students graduate as the institution clears their fees.

Makerere Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed the development Makerere will hold its 68th graduation at the main campus next week. The four-day ceremony starting January 16 will see about 13,000 students graduate in various disciplines.