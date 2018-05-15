Muhakanizi defends bible taxing

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi has defended government’s move to tax bibles and Korans.

This comes as religious leaders and other stakeholders raise concern over the move which they argue is in bad taste.

Speaking at the launch of the 11th World Bank Uganda Economic Update, Muhakanizi said there is nothing wrong with taxing these items because government is under immense pressure to raise domestic revenue.

Currently Uganda collects only 14% of GDP in tax, which is about 40% less than its tax potential.

Mukahanizi says without increasing domestic revenue government will not be able to improve quality of service delivery.

