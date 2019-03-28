Muhakanizi clarifies on Lubowa land

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry finance planning and economic development has maintained that the Lubowa land on which an International specialized hospital is to be constructed belongs to government.

It follows concerns and complaints by some sections over the said land several public and media comments about the proposed hospital.

Addressing journalists in kampala the ministry’s permanent secretary Keith Muhakanizi said the government fully owns the project with owner ship of the land dismissing claims that FINASI ROKO construction limited was given the land.

He however admitted that the services at the facility once completed will be unaffordable for the ordinary citizen.

