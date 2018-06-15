Mufti Mubajje to gov’t: Compensate Muslims arrested & tortured over murders

BY JOSEPH KATO.

KAMPALA. The Uganda Muslim Mufti, His eminence, Ramadhan Mubajje, has asked government to compensate all Muslims who were wrongfully arrested, detained and tortured over murder spates in the country.

Mr Mubajje while delivering the Eid Mubarak sermon at Old Kampala National Mosque on Friday, said several Muslims have been found innocent by courts after they had undergone hell in detention facilities thus calling upon the government to compensate them.

“Government should compensate all Muslims who were arrested and tortured over criminality but they were released by courts. We also ask government to stop seeing Muslims as always the first suspects in every crime that is committed. Muslims are peaceful people,” Mufti Mubajje said.

At least 19 Muslims who were arrested by police over the gruesome murder of police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, in March last year were released by court early this year after police failed to avail satisfactory evidence to sustain their charges. Court awarded some of the suspects with over Shs200m for the torture that was unleashed against them while at the now closed high profile detention facility at Nalufenya, in Jinja District.

Mufti Mubajje urged government to conduct a comprehensive investigation to establish why Muslims have always been the most targeted by assassins.

“Muslims are the most killed in this criminality and they are always the first ones arrested as suspects. It is time government investigated why we are the ones being killed and first ones arrested by security agencies,” Mufti Mubajje said.