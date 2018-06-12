MUBS strike to kick off today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The strike by the academic staff at Makerere university business school kicks off today across all the campuses in the country.

According to the chairperson of the MUBs academic staff Isaak Magoola, they have circulated the notices to all academic staff at Nakawa,Mbrara, Arua,Jinja and Mbale campuses to lay down all their tools until their grievances are handled.

He says starting today, there will be no marking, inputting results, attending academic meetings, or research and internship supervision.

The lecturers are demanding for salary enhancement for some lecturers, money for industrial action supervision and equality in salary payment.