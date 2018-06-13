Mubs strike enters day two

By Damali Mukhaye.

The strike by the academic staff at Makerere university business school has entered day two today with the lecturers vowing to storm the ministry of public service if nothing is done.

The lecturers started their strike yesterday across all the Mubs campuses in the country protesting inequality in salary and their arrears which the university is yet to clear.

Speaking to kfm, the chairperson of the MUBS academic staff association Isaac Magoola says despite promises from the university management nothing has been done.

H says they are to write to the public service today and if nothing is done, they will have no option but to storm the office.