Mubs lecturers to lay down tools next week

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university business school lecturers have agreed to lay down their tools next week on Tuesday after the university management failing to handle their grievances.

Speaking to journalists, the chairperson of the Mubs academic staff association Isaac Magoola says that some lecturers have been under paid for two years since their salaries have not yet been enhanced like their counter parts.

Magoola also says that the lecturers have not yet received their money for supervising the field attachment vowing not to supervise students who are already in the field.

He says that they had issued a 14 days ultimatum to the administration to handle their issues but all in vain asserting that the notice expires on Tuesday next week.