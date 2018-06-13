MUBS council demand Prof Baryamureeba steps down

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university business school council has asked its chairperson Prof Venasious Baryamureeba to step down for three weeks.

This is to allow investigations into the misunderstandings between him and the school principal Prof waswabalunywa.

The two officials have lately been engaged in bitter exchanges with Prof Balunywa recently writing to president Museveni accusing Baryamureeba of working against him.

Speaking to kfm, the spokesperson of the university peter odoki says that council yesterday resolved that Prof Baryamureeba, the current chairperson of the university Council steps down for three weeks until investigations are done.

Prof Balunywa will however not step down because he is not part of council.