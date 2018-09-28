MUASA meet today over allowances

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Academic Staff Association members meet this afternoon to discuss their concerns regarding unpaid allowances.

This is after the university council reinstated the allowance of only top managers leaving out the teaching and non-teaching staff members.

According to the association chairperson Deus Kamunyu, the meeting will decide on whether or not to go ahead with the planned strike over what they describe as segregation.

Kamunyu adds that the meeting will also discuss salary enhancement and their resolutions to have the university council disbanded over alleged poor performance.

The university management has often called for calm among the staff, promising to resolve the impasse soon.