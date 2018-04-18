MUASA commends victim who exposed MAK senior staff

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Makerere University Academic Staff Association has commended the female student who exposed a senior administration assistant at the academic registrar’s office who allegedly sexually assaulted her in his office.

According to the association’s chairperson Deus Kamunyu, the victim’s action in this case is heroic because she acted courageously by posting photos of the alleged sexual assault on social media.

Kamunyu has now asked all students facing similar cases but have been quiet for long to come out and register their complaints, pledging to help them attain justice.

He has meanwhile condemned all the forceful sexual acts against students who are in most cases seeing for services or protection from them.

Edward Kisuzewas yesterday suspended by the university over sexual harassment allegations and is currently detained at Wandegeya police station.