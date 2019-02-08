Muasa call off assembly after failing to agree with managment

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university staff have called off their assembly after the associations leadership failed to reach consensus regarding their grievances with management.

The staff during their assembly on Monday gave the university three days to lift the suspension of their leaders before they call off the strike,

Speaking to KFM, the vice chairperson of Makerere university academic staff association Edward Mwavu says that the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has not responded to their call hence they cannot meet since they have nothing to present to their colleagues.

He says that instead of management solving the impasse, they are just worsening the situation by threatening staff who are striking that they face dismissal over absconding.