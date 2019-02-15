MTN replaces deported CEO

By Benjamin Jumbe.

MTN Uganda has appointed Gordian Kyomukama as acting chief executive officer (CEO) replacing Wim Vanhelleputte.

It comes hour after the CEO was deported on the orders of the Internal affairs minister Gen JejeOdong.

In a statement issued this morning, the telecom’s corporate affairs office announced that Kyomukama who is currently the chief Technology officer appointed as acting CEO.

The company has also revealed that it is in talks with government over the deportation of its CEO and three other top officers last month namely Olivier Prentout, Elsa Mussolini, and Annie Tabura who were marketing manager, mobile money general manager and general manager for sales and distribution respectively

Related Stories………..

MTN boss Vanhelleputte deported