MTN donates to Buduuda

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

As part of corporate social responsibility MTN Foundation has today delivered more relief items to people of Buduuda.

Eerier MTN contributed to the Uganda Red Cross drive to raise Shs1.2bn to help these people, as well as contributing Shs 50m to the cause.

According Bryan Mbasa, the MTN Foundation Manager,most of people affected by the landslides have lost almost everything and thus it’s important they get extra assistance.

He said that staff members launched an internal campaign, dubbed #StandWithBududa where they collected an assortment of clothing and other non-food items towards the welfare of the affected persons.

Approximately over 139 households were affected after their houses were washed away and others severely damaged after River Suume burst its bankskilling over 46 people