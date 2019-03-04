MTN deported boss sues government

By Ruth Anderah.

The Deported MTN Chief Executive Officer Wim Vanhellepute has dragged the Attorney general of Uganda to court seeking orders to quash his deportation following an order issued by the Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo on February 14th 2019.

In his suit before High Court in Kampala Vanhellepute says, the said order labelled him undesirous and prohibited immigrant yet he has been a law abiding citizen and has no trace of criminal record for the 25 years he has stayed in Uganda.

Hehas now instructed his lawyers from Birungi and company advocates to file a suit demanding damages from government for his violated rights to a fair hearing, just treatment and illegal detention.

He says his troubles began on January 29th 2019 when he was summoned by the Special Investigations Unit at Kireka and accused of communicating to the deported MTN staff, to which he was also asked to record a statement.

Vanhellepute claims he was neither given an opportunity to explain himself to Minister Odongo before signing the Order that declared him unwanted in Uganda nor communicate to his Ugandan wife; Barbra Adoso and 2 children who are residents at Lubowa in Makindye.

Court is yet to allocate his case file to a judge for hearing.

Related Stories……….

MTN boss Vanhelleputte deported

FDC call for explanation on MTN staff deportation