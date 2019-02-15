MTN boss Vanhelleputte deported

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has deported The Chief Executive Officer of telecommunications company MTN Uganda, Wim Vanhelleputte.

This comes shortly after the arrest and deportation of three other senior employees of the company namely Olivier Prentout, Elsa Mussolini, and Annie Taburawho were marketing manager, mobile money general manager and general manager for sales and distribution respectively.

In a letter signed by Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, the MTN Uganda boss is to stay outside Uganda indefinitely.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said Vanhelleputte was deported over similar circumstances of national security