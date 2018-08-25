Msgr Kauta calls for more support for private universities

By Moses Ndhaye

The Secretary General of the Uganda Episcopal Conference Msgr. Baptist Kauta has underscored the need to support institutions that directly contribute to the country’s economic and social development.

He cites education institutions such as universities that he says must be fully supported because they carry out research which help stimulate development not only among local communities but at national level as well.

Msgr.Katuta made the remarks during the Family Prayer Day mass organized by Uganda Martyrs University at Namugongo Martyrs’ shrine ahead of the university’s silver jubilee celebrations slated for 9th November at the main campus in Nkonzi.

He has asked members of the general public to continue supporting various development initiatives by such institutions if the country is to continue to thrive socially and economically.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the Uganda Martyrs University Rev. Prof. John Chrysostom Maviiri has used the special prayers to ask the government to exonerate the Members of Parliament who were recently arrested after reportedly being tortured by security operatives in Arua Municipality.

The MPs include Kyadondo East’s Robert Kyagulanyi also know by his stage name of Bobi Wine and his Mityana counterpart Francis Zaake.

Some of the other activities lined up for the UMU Silver Jubilee celebrations include a public lecture in honor of the University’s first academic registrar Bernard Onyango to be held on September 20th and Protea Hotel, Kampala.

The public lecture organized by the Uganda Martyrs University Alumni Association will run under the theme; Higher Education at Crossroads: what might Onyango have said?

The association under the leadership of its president Ambrose Kibuuka also plans to hold the annual home coming for all alumni members from within Uganda and other countries like Rwanda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia among others on 8th September, the eve of the jubilee celebrations.

The main silver jubilee celebrations are running under the theme; Celebrating 25 years in the footsteps of the Uganda Martyrs.