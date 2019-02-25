MP’s work not appreciated by Voters- Rwakimari

By Perez Rumanzi.

Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament Beatrice Rwakimari is asking the electorate to appreciate their work more as the country prepares for another election cycle.

She has likened the work of Members of Parliament to that of ‘cooks’ who never get appreciated and instead their appreciation goes to those who serve.

Rwakimari notes that the electorate does not consider service delivery as a chain involving MP’s either indirectly or directly.

She was responding to comments by several councilors at the commissioning of Ntungamo central market who acknowledged the work of the Municipality Mayor and Town Clerk but accused the MP’s of abandoning them.

Rwakimari explained that the MP’s do the lobbying, deliberation and appropriation of budgets for local governments but do not go on bragging about their efforts.