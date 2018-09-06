MP’s were not tortured says Minister

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister of state for East African Affairs Julius Maganda has dismissed reports that some members of parliament were tortured in the recent Arua fracas that marred the Arua By-election.

The ad hoc report released by parliament yesterday confirmed that there were some levels of illegal detention and torture and also approved the torture of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Francis Zaake.

Addressing civil society leaders from the East African region at a conference to advance their civic space, Maganda said the legislators were instead harassed and beaten.

He says however much he condemns the alleged torture of these MP’s, there is need to probe circumstances that possibly led to the fracas that made them victims of torture.