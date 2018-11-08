Mps want a law to regulate activities of churches at night

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Members of Parliament are proposing introduction of a clause in the National environment bill 2017 that is under debate to regulate activities of churches at night.

According to the minister for Karamoja John Byabagambi, many people are making excessive noise at night in the guise of praying, thereby inconveniencing others.

He says even though freedom of worship is guaranteed by the constitution of Uganda, it should not in convince others, proposing harsh punishments to be prescribed in the bill.

This however attracted serious objection from the Dokolo woman Member of Parliament Cecila Ogwal who said this should only apply to bars and dancing halls.

This bill which seeks to repeal the old national environment law is to be debated further today.