MP’s to probe cracks on Nile Bridge

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Members of parliament sitting on the physical infrastructure committee have started investigating the alleged defects and cracks on the Nile Bridge that were detected two months after it was unveiled.

This after the speaker of parliament recently directed the committee to investigate the matter and give a report to parliament.

In their meeting held today, the committee members have resolved to assess the alleged cracks on the bridge on 7th February 2019.

The Uganda National Roads Authority however dismissed reports of cracks on the bridge the cracks are a deliberate method of construction used by the contractors.

The committee chairperson who is also the MP for Nakifuma county in Mukono district Robert Kafero Ssekitoleko says they will also have discussions with UNRA officials and the contractor after visiting the bridge and make a report.

