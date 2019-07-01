MPs to introduce a bill on street children

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Parliamentary Forum on Children is set to present a private member’s bill for a new law on street connected children to curtail the trafficking of children from Karamojo to Kampala for street begging.

This has been revealed by the forum’s vice chairperson, also Bokora County MP Terence Achia while flagging off the Journey of Hope, a campaign to raise awareness about of the crazy journey many street children take to find a ‘better’ life in Kampala.

Achiasays the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009 does not adequately address the rising cases of street children and the clandestine sale of children especially girls at the Arapai market in Soroti district.