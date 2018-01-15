MPs to grill Kasaija over omissions in the 2018/19 Budget Frame Work Paper

By Moses Kyeyune.

A section of lawmakers has vowed to question the minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija over omissions in the 2018/19 Budget Frame Work Paper.

This is after members of the committee on the Gender and Equity Budgeting headed by Safia Nalule established that the Draft Budget document was submitted to Parliament without the Certificate of Gender and Equity Compliance as required by the Public Finance Management Act.

The MPs have also established that there are budget cuts in critical areas such as education, health and agriculture in the face of high poverty levels.

However, Margaret Nakakande, the Head of the Department of Gender and Equity Budgeting at the ministry of Finance had told the MP’s during a consultative meeting at Parliament this morning that the certificate was only delayed by the Equal Opportunities Commission, but was later submitted to Parliament.