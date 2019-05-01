MP’s to conduct parallel consultations on sugar bill

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition members of parliament are slated to conduct parallel consultation of farmers growing sugar cane on the sugar bill which has been put on halt.

President Museveni yesterday stopped parliament from debating the sugar bill 2016 which was reintroduced on ground that it does not address concerns of big manufacturers of sugar.

Addressing journalists in parliament, the Mukono MP Betty Nambooze says that they are also going to be led by the leader of opposition to conduct parallel consultations as Museveni is also doing consultations.

She says that president Museveni should not take over the role of MP asserting that farmers should always be protected by the government rather than concentrating on manufactures only.

