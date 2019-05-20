MPs tipped on Public debt management

By Ritah kemigisa.

Members of parliament have been challenged to stop rubber stamping loans that have already been signed.

According to Tirivangani Mutavu, a senior policy analyst from African Forum and Network on Debt and development says this is the only way the legislators can ensure that the loan contraction process is done within the established guidelines, laws, purposes and conditions.

His remarks come at a time Uganda’s public debt is high at shs 41.5 trillion with more that 8% of the forthcoming budget going to payment of interests.

This week, the African Forum and Network on Debt and development and Uganda debt Network launched the Africa Borrowing Charter in Uganda which seeks to among other things guide governments on borrowing responsibly for sustainable development.